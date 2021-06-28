Daily Digest: Aryna Sabalenka wins opening match as Wimbledon gets underway

In today's news: Aryna Sabalenka eases into round two at Wimbledon, Sydney McLaughlin sets a new 400m world record, and Arsenal announce Jonas Eidevall as their new head coach.

Aryna Sabalenka wins Wimbledon opener

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has reached round two of the English Grand Slam after beating Romania's Monica Niculescu 6-1, 6-4.

The world number four breezed into the next round after taking less than 30 minutes to win the first set. This is the first time in her professional career that Sabalenka has progressed into round two of Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old will face either Danielle Lao of the US or Britain's Katie Boulter in the next round.

Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m world record

US runner Sydney McLaughlin has smashed the women's 400m world record at US Olympic athletics trials in Oregon.

The 21-year-old beat Olympic and world champion Dalilah Muhammad in the final of the trials, also smashing her opponent's previous record time. McLaughlin set a new world best time of 51.90 seconds after the event was pushed back due to a heatwave.

"There's no animosity, just two great athletes pushing each other," the new world record holder said after the race.

Jonas Eidevall joins Arsenal

Arsenal have finally announced their new head coach following the departure of Joe Montemurro earlier this year.

Jonas Eidevall has experience coaching in both the men's and women's games, enjoying successful stints with men's side Lunds BK – after being promoted from assistant coach – to FC Rosengård women's, where he won back-to-back Damallsvenskan titles.

The Swede will look to challenge for the Women's Super League title with Arsenal after the Gunners finished third last season. Find out more about their new manager with our full profile on him.

Johanna Konta withdraws from Wimbledon

The British number one has been forced to withdraw from the English Grand Slam after a member of her team tested positive for Covid-19.

Konta has stepped down from her involvement in this year's tournament after she was deemed to have come into close contact with the positive case. The news comes as a huge blow to the world number 31, who recently enjoyed a victory at the Nottingham Open in front of home fans.

Loughborough Lightning win Netball Superleague

For the first time in their history, Loughborough Lightning have won the Netball Superleague.

After losing just three matches the entire season, the Lightning finished top of the table heading into Grand Finals weekend.

They thwarted semi-final opponents Leeds Rhinos 58-38 before going on to snub Team Bath of a sixth VNSL title in the final round.

Loughborough beat the top flight heavyweights 49-32 in front of a 1,000 heavy crowd at the Copper Box Arena, becoming just the sixth different side to lift the title. Read up on their journey to the trophy here.

