UFC star Jorge Masvidal has been called out by Luis Palomino after the unbeaten bareknuckle boxing champion beat rival Tyler Goodjohn to defend his featherweight title at BKFC 18.

'Gamebred' Masvidal, 36, - aka "The Baddest M-----------" in the UFC - suffered the first knockout loss of his MMA career at the hands of Kamaru Usman in the second round of their rematch at UFC 261 in Florida.

And current BKFC featherweight Palomino, who has also fought at lightweight and featherweight and has a record of 26 wins and 17 losses in his 43-fight MMA career, has now called out the inaugural BMF champion.

“This is satisfaction because I hurt this man,” Palomino said in his post-fight interview (via MMA Fighting). “This man has a history behind him from pro boxing, undefeated in England.

"He came over here hunting for me. He came here alone. For that, I respect Tyler Goodjohn.

“I want to keep challenging myself. Jorge Masvidal, if you want your rematch … I’ll give you that rematch in a boxing ring.”

Palomino, who beat Masvidal by split decision at G-Force Fights: Bad Blood 3 in April 2010, won his next MMA bout but would lose to former UFC fighter Yves Edwards before seeing his arm raised again.

The 40-year-old Peruvian-American beat Marcos Vinicius Schmitz in 2017 but lost his next four fights before retiring with a record of 26-17.

Palomino has now switched to bareknuckle boxing, having not fought inside the cage since his retirement.

And he has hinted he wants to rematch Masvidal - but he may have to wait until his fellow American is released from his UFC contract with Michael Bisping recently revealing he wants to see a grudge match between Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Bisping said: "Jorge Masvidal, man. That's who it needs to be. Some people are saying that Masvidal needs to fight Nate Diaz again.

"I disagree. I thought Masvidal handled it pretty easy. Masvidal vs Leon Edwards. That's the fight to make.

"The three-piece and the soda - Masvidal assaulted him in London. There is backstory there for days. We've talked about it at length.

"That has to be the fight now for Leon. If Leon goes out there and beats Masvidal, then he's going to get a title shot. And Masvidal has to take that fight as well."

He added: "Far be it from me to be talking s--- about Masvidal. I'm not talking s---, but the reality is this: if you go out there and you crack another man in the face who is in your weight class and you both work for a company that matches their employees against one another and puts them in an Octagon to fight, the pieces of the puzzle are there.

"You both fight for the UFC, you're in the same organisation, you're in the same weight class, you're both riding high in the division - of course, Masvidal just lost a world title fight, but he's still one of the top fighters in the division.

"Leon is on a tear with a ten-fight win streak - and the last time they saw one another, Masvidal hit him with a three-piece and the soda. That absolutely, unequivocally, has to be the next fight for both of those men."

