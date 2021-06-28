Rangers transfer news: Alfredo Morelos update emerges after Porto talks; deal 'miles away'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers remain optimistic about keeping a hold of Alfredo Morelos, according to The Scottish Sun.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Portuguese giants Porto have been strongly linked with the Colombian marksman of late and the player's agent was believed to have jetted over for talks.

An offer of around £10m up-front and then incentivised add-ons included was said to have been lined up but that kind of deal isn't what the Glasgow giants are looking for, leading them to warn Porto that they are 'miles away' on agreeing a price.

For their part, the Scottish champions are hopeful the lure of Champions League football could be enough to keep the 25-year-old.

How big of a miss would Morelos be for Rangers?

It's not that Steven Gerrard's Rangers struggle for goals, it's just that Morelos going would deprive them of a genuine difference-maker.

The club's all-time top scorer in European competition having only joined in 2017, the former Helsinki forward has scored 23 game-winning goals over the course of his Rangers career, including five last season.

Although the likes of James Tavernier, Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent are capable of helping out when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net, Morelos' ability to do the business in European competition makes him one of the most important players at Ibrox.

According to WhoScored data, no one averages more shots per game than him (2.9), so he'd certainly need some replacing.

Have Rangers been linked with any strikers?

Back in March, GIVEMESPORT revealed that Gerrard was keen on Britt Assombalonga as his contract at Middlesbrough expires though does face competition from clubs in France and Belgium.

River Plate striker and international teammate of Morelos' Rafa Santos Borre has also been touted as a target as he will also soon be a free agent.

What has Morelos said about the idea of a transfer?

In March, Morelos did open up on the difficulty he faced last summer amid links with a move to Lille.

"There were many difficulties with Rangers about my departure because proposals came in and the club asked for more money," he said to Colombian radio station Caracol Radio (via The Daily Record).

"Then the transfer market closed and I spoke with the manager and said that I was going to focus on the team. The situation got back to normal and I started to raise the level of my game.

"There are opportunities now for me because I have won the league in Scotland and we are still in the Europa League.

"One of my big dreams is to play in the English Premier League. It is one of the best leagues in the world and there are a lot of important players and important teams.

"So if the opportunity presents itself in my career, I am going to take it."

