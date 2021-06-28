Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaks Reveal Famous Map Could Return To The Franchise

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gaming fans will be pleased to hear that an old, favourite map could return to the franchise when Call of Duty Vanguard is released.

There have been a lot of rumours about the new game and when it could come out, but a lot is still unknown about Vanguard at this moment in time.

Read More: Call of Duty WW2 Vanguard: What is the release date?

Multiplayer maps in Call of Duty are something players always look out for, and this has seen them fall in love with classics like Rust and Shipment.

It is not strange to see maps return to later games in the franchise, in fact this is quite frequent, so fans should be very excited by the latest leaks emerging on social media.

Read More: Call of Duty WW2 Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

Vanguard Rumours Suggest London Docks Could Be One Of The Maps

This new rumour is suggesting that the London Docks map will be returning to Call of Duty and will be in Call of Duty Vanguard.

According to a well known leaker on Twitter, this seems very likely and fans should start to get very excited over this news.

The leaker, @TheMW2Ghost also claimed that it won’t be coming to Vanguard when it's released, but instead a bit later, possibly in either the first or second DLC.

This news most likely means that it won’t be the only old map to make a return and this was confirmed by the leaker, who also mentioned that a WW2 version of a very popular and fan-favourite map in an iconic COD game will also be coming.

Hopefully the other map returning will be revealed sooner rather than later, and when we find out more, we will let you know.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News