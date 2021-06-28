Nottingham Forest news: Twist emerges in ongoing transfer saga involving Reds ace

After meandering their way to a 17th place finish in the Championship during the previous campaign, Nottingham Forest will be hoping to enter a new dawn under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton later this year.

Ahead of what is set to be the 62-year-old's first full season in charge of the Reds, it will be interesting to see whether he is capable of using his previous experiences in terms of recruitment to his advantage this summer.

Hughton has twice assembled squads which have gone on to achieve promotion to the Premier League from the second-tier during his managerial career and thus will be confident in his ability to spot a hidden gem in the transfer market.

However, the scale of Forest's business may depend on whether they are willing to part ways with Joe Worrall in the coming weeks.

A report from The Sun last month suggested that Burnley were looking into the possibility of launching a bid for the defender.

However, with the Clarets recently deciding to sign Stoke City centre-back Nathan Collins on a four-year deal, it remains to be seen whether they are willing to add to their options in this particular position by securing the services of Worrall.

In a fresh update concerning the Forest ace's future, it has been revealed that another Premier League side are in the running for his signature.

According to The Sun, Brentford are now set to swoop for Worrall after missing out on a move for Manchester City prospect Taylor Harwood-Bellis who recently joined Anderlecht on a temporary basis.

The Bees will need to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £10m in order to convince the Reds to sell the defender.

1 of 18 The ultimate penalty quiz: Where was this penalty placed? (Andrea Pirlo v Eng 2012) A B C D

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably concerning news for Forest as Worrall has emerged a pivotal player for the club in recent years and thus it would a major blow if they were to lose him this summer to Brentford.

During the 31 league appearances that he made for the Reds last season, the 24-year-old helped the club keep 12 clean-sheets as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.74.

Having formed a fruitful partnership in the heart of Forest's defence with Scott McKenna, there is every chance that Worrall could help the club achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign if he opts to stay at the City Ground.

Whereas Forest will be able to secure a sizeable fee for Worrall due to the fact that his contract runs until 2024, they may end up regretting selling him at this stage of his career as there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a suitable replacement between now and August.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Four Premier League clubs want to sign surprise Liverpool hero

News Now - Sport News