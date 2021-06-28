Polish UFC star Jan Blachowicz has not given up hope of making a fight with Jon Jones.

Earlier this year, Blachowicz (28-8), 38, of Warsaw, Poland, shocked the world by inflicting Israel Adesanya's first career defeat in his maiden defence at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Blachowicz was expected to be back in action against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on September 25 but an undisclosed issue has forced the fight to be delayed until UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to to Mike Swick on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, the Pole explained he would be happy to move up in weight to challenge Jones.

Jones, 33, has been toying with the idea of moving to the heavyweight division after relinquishing his UFC light-heavyweight title.

And 'Bones' certainly looks to be incredible shape - showing off his progress by keeping fans up to date on social media.

But Blachowicz believes the bigger they are, the harder they fall, as he warned Jones that he will follow him wherever he goes.

“Of course, I can beat him at heavyweight,” Blachowicz said. “We can do this extra fight — not for the [heavyweight] title if he wants - no problem for me.

"I am going to be ready."

Jones (26-1, 1 NC) has not fought since defeating Dominick Reyes - who Blachowicz slept in September - on points in February of last year and shortly after rejected a callout from the newly-crowned light-heavyweight champion.

“He promised me this fight and I will not stop talking about this, after when I beat Corey [Anderson], he promised me this fight,” said the 38-year-old. “So he has to keep his word and let’s go, let’s do this.

"Anywhere, any weight. I will catch him somewhere in the future.”

