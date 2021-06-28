Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football, you've got to love it.

Carnage in Croatia vs Spain

Spain vs Croatia always had potential to be one of the standout fixtures of Euro 2020's round of 16, but nobody could have expected the thrills and spills that graced Copenhagen on Monday.

That's because Croatia have sensationally managed to snatch an additional 30 minutes despite trailing 3-1 to Las Rojas and looking for all intents and purposes to be heading home.

Besides, Croatia's only goal up until that point at the Parken Stadium had come under bonkers circumstances with Unai Simon contributing to one of the worst own goals we've ever seen.

Spain go 3-1 up

But from the point that Pablo Sarrabia drew Spain level before the half-time interval, you got the impression that Luis Enrique's men had it within their hands to reach the quarter-finals.

And those suspicions appeared to have been confirmed when Cesar Azpilicueta headed Spain into the lead after the break and Ferran Torres proceeded to put Spain 3-1 up just a few minutes later.

However, Euro 2020 is already turning out to be one of the most exciting international tournaments in living memory, so we shouldn't be surprised that there was a Croatian-shaped sting in the tail.

Scenes as Croatia equalise

Just when the World Cup runners-up looked to have been out of the game, Mislav Oršić gave Croatia hope at 3-2 when a goalmouth scramble saw the ball narrowly smuggled over the line.

But the best was still to come with Mario Pašalić sparking unbridled scenes of joy both in Denmark and back home in Croatia when his perfectly-directed header drew the scores level at 3-3.

It really did make for one of the greatest turnarounds ever seen in Euros history and the remarkable scenes from Pašalić's equaliser were worth the admission fee alone, so check them out below:

Just look at the reaction from the players, the staff and the fans. This is what it's all about.

Croatia's fighting spirit

It really has been a dramatic summer for Croatia when you consider that they faced the prospect of crashing out in just their second game when they trailed 1-0 to the Czech Republic.

However, from the moment that Ivan Perisic found an equalising goal at Hampden Park, you got the feeling that the magic of 2018 was starting to sparkle again - and the proof has been in the pudding.

Croatia showed their quality with a superb victory over Scotland to round off the group stages and sparked scenes of unbridled joy in their round of 16 clash with Spain despite eventually losing 5-3.

But although Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal might ultimately have dished out heartbreak for the Croatians, they'll never forget the moment that Pašalić's header rippled the net and sent them wild.

