Celtic transfer news: Postecoglou close to first buy; ace 'can score from free-kicks like a No 10'

Celtic are hopeful of signing Croatian defender Mario Vuskovic this week, according to Sportske Novosti.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Late last week, The Daily Record suggested Vuskovic's current club Hadjuk Split were eager to wait for a bidding war this summer, potentially proving a problem for the Scottish giants.

However, there is now thought to be confidence behind the scenes at Parkhead that a £4.3m deal potentially rising to £5m on a four-year deal worth an apparent £12k-per-week.

How important is it for Celtic to sign players quickly?

Hugely important.

Given just how last season went, a rebuild of the club's playing staff looks needed. Indeed, even back in August 2020, former manager Neil Lennon admitted that some of his players wanted to leave.

Central defender Kristoffer Ajer has been linked with a move away while Shane Duffy's loan from Brighton proved nothing short of a disaster, with the Republic of Ireland international described as 'not good enough' by pundit Davie Provan.

So, with options looking light in the heart of defence and the Champions League second-round qualifier against FC Midtjylland less than a month away, drafting in recruitments at pace looks absolutely crucial.

Who is Mario Vuskovic?

The 19-year-old is a product of Hadjuk Split's youth academy and has represented Croatia at Under-21 level. In 2018, he was included in The Guardian's Next Generation list, where they looked at the 60 best up-and-coming talents in the world.

"What sets him apart and suggests he might end up playing at an elite level is his unusual set of skills,” said Kresimir Gojun (the head of Hadjuk's academy) at the time.

“He’s not just dominant in challenges but also exceptional in buildup play. He often scores goals and can score from free-kicks like a No 10.”

While still a young talent, the defender has clearly made an impact at first-team level, starting 28 of his team's 36 league fixtures last season, chipping in with two goals.

What has Ange Postecoglou said about his new team?

Speaking to the club's official website late last week, Postecoglou revealed his plans for the club.

“What I bring is a different perspective,” he said.

“Most of my experience has been on the other side of the world and at international level. I bring here what I bring to every club that I’ve worked with – a clear idea of how I want to play and where that success comes from. I think one thing people will be in no doubt about is how this team plays its football."

