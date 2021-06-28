Birmingham City transfer news: Lee Bowyer weighing up bargain swoop for 29-year-old ace

Birmingham City's preparations for the 2021/22 Championship campaign are already well underway as manager Lee Bowyer looks to build upon the momentum that the club gained during the latter stages of last season.

Under the 44-year-old's guidance, the Blues managed to avoid relegation to the third-tier as they clinched an 18th place finish in the second-tier.

Having already added to his existing squad of players by securing the services of Chuks Aneke, Jordan Graham and Ryan Woods, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Bowyer decides to look towards the free-agent market for inspiration once again in the coming weeks.

Whilst the Blues are already able to call upon the services of Jeremie Bela and Jonathan Leko, they could be in the hunt for another attacker if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, Birmingham have reportedly entered the race to sign Sammy Ameobi on a free transfer this summer.

The winger, who is also attracting a great deal of interest from Middlesbrough, is set to officially leave Nottingham Forest later this week when his current contract at the City Ground expires.

Despite featuring on 32 occasions in the Championship last season, Ameobi was not offered fresh terms by the Reds.

The 29-year-old is understood to be a top target for Birmingham with the club willing to battle Middlesbrough for his signature.

Certainly no stranger to life in the second-tier, Ameobi has made 191 appearances at this level during his career and will be determined to prove his worth in this division after being let go by Forest.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this reports turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether Birmingham are able to convince Ameobi to move to St Andrew's this summer.

Whereas the winger was only able to provide five direct goal contributions for Forest last season, his overall play was relatively impressive as he managed to average the fourth-best WhoScored match rating (6.80) at the club.

Providing that Ameobi is able to make improvements in relation to his creativity, he could turn out to be a valuable asset for a club like Birmingham who are looking to make progress in the Championship next season.

However, with Middlesbrough also eyeing up a move for the winger, the Blues may need to draft up a list of alternatives to Ameobi as there is a chance that they may miss out on securing his services in the coming weeks.

