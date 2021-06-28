Saints transfer news: Exciting talent following in Mason Mount's footsteps targeted

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton have entered the race to sign Chelsea youngster Tino Livramento, as revealed by Goal.

What's the latest transfer news on Livramento?

Livramento is wanted by a host of clubs this summer, with AC Milan, Aston Villa, RB Leipzig and Brighton all reportedly tracking the teenager.

Southampton are another side with their eye on the 18-year-old, who only has a year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

What has Livramento achieved in his career so far?

He has already started to make his mark at Under-23 level for Chelsea, as he played 20 league games this term, delivering eight goal contributions along the way.

His performances saw him pick up the youth player of the year award at the club, following in the footsteps of Mason Mount and Reece James, who have also previously received the accolade.

Livramento's displays for the youth teams have not gone unnoticed by the club's hierarchy, with Thomas Tuchel revealing last month that he has been training with the first-team at times this season.

What positions can Livramento play in?

Livramento has already won the same award as Mount and James at Chelsea's academy, and he has something else in common with the English pair - versatility.

While Mount has shown that he can operate in central midfield or higher up the pitch, and James has proven his ability to play as a full-back or as part of a back three, Livramento has also been adapting to multiple positions at youth level.

According to Transfermarkt, Livramento has operated on both flanks in midfield, while also playing as a right-back in his fledgling career.

Could Livramento go straight into Southampton's starting XI?

Livramento is certainly highly-rated, with some major clubs across Europe chasing his signature this summer. The fact that he has been training with Chelsea's senior side also indicates that he is ready for first-team action.

Mount and James broke into Chelsea's starting line-up at 20 and 19 respectively, showing that they were ready to make an impact even at such a tender age. Livramento may now be able to do the same thing down on the South Coast.

Southampton's regular right-back in 2020/21 was Kyle Walker-Peters and he did not do a lot wrong during his 30 appearances for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men.

Yet Livramento looks to be a very exciting talent, and his goal involvements this year at youth level highlight that he can be a major attacking threat from full-back.

Therefore, he may be able to put Walker-Peters under pressure straight away for his position, or even use his versatility to play in front of the Southampton full-back on the right-hand side of midfield so that he can influence matches from higher up the pitch next year.

