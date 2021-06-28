Leeds transfer news: Bielsa speaks with 'first-choice target' for key position

Marcelo Bielsa has spoken to Huesca left-back Javi Galan about moving to Leeds this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Galan?

Leeds have been linked with a move for the defender since the start of the month, and they now seem to have stepped up their interest in the 26-year-old.

It has been reported that Leeds boss Bielsa has identified Galan as his number one target for the left-back position, and has already held talks with the player.

Does Bielsa have a plan in place for Galan already?

He reportedly does.

Bielsa is famed for his detailed approach to football as highlighted when he gave a remarkable PowerPoint presentation to the media back in 2019 explaining how he analyses his opponents.

It seems that he is equally meticulous when it comes to the transfer market, as he reportedly has a detailed plan in place for all of his targets, and it has been claimed that he has already spoken to Galan about what position he wants him to play in, and how he would like him to develop as an individual moving forwards.

Have Leeds worked with Huesca before?

The two clubs have done business before when Leeds bought Samuel Saiz from the Spanish club for £3.15m in 2017. They may have to pay a similar fee to land Galan this summer.

Having previously had a release clause of £7m, this figure has recently been halved according to reports, meaning that he will be available for £3.5m.

Given they have managed to come to an agreement with Huesca in the past, Leeds may fancy their chances of signing Galan from them in the coming weeks.

1 of 15 Who did Leeds lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Everton

How important is it that Leeds get their left-back situation sorted soon?

It's vital.

Ezgjan Alioski's contract is set to expire on Wednesday, and the clock is certainly ticking on his Leeds career. It seems that the club could be without a recognised left-back by Thursday.

With pre-season training set to get underway shortly, Leeds must act quickly so that Bielsa can get his plans firmly in place for the system and personnel that he wants to use next year.

Junior Firpo has also been heavily linked with a move to Elland Road, suggesting that Leeds are starting to narrow down their options to potentially replace Alioski.

Having held talks with Galan, it seems that Bielsa is keen to land the Spaniard this summer, but whether it's Galan or Firpo or possibly even both players, Leeds need to solve this imminent problem in a key position swiftly before it starts to affect their pre-season preparations.

News Now - Sport News