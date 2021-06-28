Leeds transfer news: Deal for 'creative player' edging closer after pre-season development

Leeds United look set to win the race to bring Birmingham City's young forward Amari Miller to the Premier League, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Taking to Twitter, McGrath revealed that Miller had been left out of his club's pre-season trip to Scotland as he nears a move to Elland Road.

The 18-year-old forward was also believed to be of interest to the likes of Tottenham, Everton and Southampton, potentially representing somewhat of a coup for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Who is Amari Miller?

Able to operate on both the left and right hand side of the attack, Miller started to be included in Lee Bowyer's match day squads towards the end of last season, making his debut in April 2021, from which four more league appearances followed.

Former academy manager Kristjaan Speakman talked up Miller's ability to create things from a central attacking position when speaking to the club's official website in August 2019.

"He is a creative player, able to stay on the ball and dribble with speed and changes of direction," said Speakman.

"He is an attacking player who is exciting to watch and one the players enjoy playing with due to his flair in possession.”

Interestingly, Miller was part of the same scholarship group as England's Jude Bellingham, who is already a regular with a Champions League-level side in Borussia Dortmund.

How much could Miller cost to sign?

Last week, Football Insider revealed that Leeds were closing in on a deal that could be worth up to £1.5m in a compensation fee after initially bidding £200k as an up-front payment.

Within that report, they waxed lyrical about Miller's 'blistering pace' and 'increasingly impressive finishing'.

Who else could Leeds sign?

Last week, Football Insider also suggested that Leeds could be set for a busy period of transfer activity over the coming days.

A permanent deal for loan star Jack Harrison is reportedly expected soon while Miller could be joined by another highly-rated prospect in the shape of Bradford City's 16-year-old goalkeeper, Darryl Ombang.

Celtic's Leo Hjelde (once compared to Virgil van Dijk) is another young name to have been touted for a move to Leeds by the publication.

In terms of first-team options, L'Union Sarda recently claimed Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari could move to West Yorkshire after interest from Inter Milan and Roma subsided.

