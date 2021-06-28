Next Spurs manager: Daniel Levy wanted a 'bigger name' amid Potter & Martinez update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has admirers within the Tottenham Hotspur squad, according to a report on the print edition of yesterday's Sunday People (page 62).

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

They claim there is a belief from within the Spurs camp that the 46-year-old's philosophy would suit the club's style.

Initially, chairman Daniel Levy was said to want to bring in a bigger name than Potter amid links with a move for the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte, although he is no longer working from the shortlist.

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been strongly linked with the job after a protracted search to replace Jose Mourinho, while the report also suggests Belgium manager Roberto Martinez could still get the job.

Football Terrace: The Done Deal Show gives you all the latest on Harry Kane's potential move to Manchester City...

What is Potter's style of play?

During an interview with Sky Sports in February, Potter talked about how he was keen to stick to his ideals, even if Brighton's league position pointed to a struggle.

"If you lose football matches, people want something else and pretty quickly things can unravel," he said.

"You have seen it many times before. People change playing styles and want to go down a different direction. But that does not always work in a positive way.

"I witnessed in Ostersund how an identity, how a clarity, can give you alignment with everything and that can give you a significant advantage over a period of time."

Indeed, the piece talked up his team's ability to 'consistently' create more chances than their opponents, as well as their transformation into 'a front-foot team with more in common with the elite sides than their fellow strugglers'.

According to FBREF data, only seven teams averaged more shots per game than Brighton (12.53) and Potter's side finished behind just the so-called 'Big Six' plus Leeds United in terms of passes attempted (19456).

Defensively, Brighton boasted the joint-third highest pressing success rate (31.6%) behind Manchester City and Leicester.

1 of 10 How many managers have Tottenham had? 40 38 37 39

Would that suit Tottenham?

On paper, yes.

Attacking football backed by a high-pressing team typified Pochettino's Spurs and Levy has spoken about returning to the club's values and traditions after the Mourinho experiment failed.

Clearly, things rarely work as easily as that and, even if Potter did start to implement his own style on Spurs' squad, he'd still have a long way to go before matching the aforementioned Argentine's exploits.

However, it's clear Spurs are in need of a rebuild and perhaps moving for a man who has shown ab ability to help transform a team's style could help get things back on track long-term.

