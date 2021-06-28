Celtic transfer news: Postecoglou eyes move for £26k-p/w Championship man

New Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is pressing ahead with his plans to rebuild this summer and has eyed up a move for Sheffield United's George Baldock, according to The Daily Record.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

They claim that Baldock was on the club's radar during the summer of 2019 but opted to stay at Bramall Lane as Chris Wilder guided The Blades through the divisions and into the Premier League.

Indeed, the 28-year-old is thought to feature prominently on the club's short-list although Postecoglou and his recruitment team do have other options.

Why do Celtic need to sign a new right-back?

The Athletic recently lamented the club's transfer business in that particular position.

Loan signing Jonjoe Kenny is not expected to return and, having sold Jeremie Frimpong in January, Anthony Ralston is the only recognised option in the first-team squad.

How well did Baldock play last season?

Clearly, it was a miserable campaign for Sheffield United as they suffered a meek relegation back into the Championship.

Still, his 1.9 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game (via WhoScored) would have seen him rank joint-second and twelfth in last season's Celtic squad respectively and, even then, many of the players who beat him on the latter metric are not expected to be at Parkhead next time out.

How much could Baldock cost to sign?

According to the report, any move is largely dependant on what Sheffield United are looking for.

The player is still under contract until the summer of 2022 which could help Celtic land him given this may be the last chance to sell the player for a considerable fee, though new manager Slavisa Jokanovic isn't though to have properly assessed his squad yet.

SalarySport data claims the former Milton Keynes Dons youngster is paid in the region of £26k-per-week which could prove an issue given GIVEMESPORT understands there have been mixed messages from senior Parkhead sources as to the level of investment from top brass.

1 of 15 Who scored Celtic's first goal of the season? Mohamed Elyounoussi Odsonne Edouard Kristoffer Ajer James Forrest

What has Postecoglou said about Celtic's transfer activity?

Speaking after his official unveiling late last week, the new Celtic boss spoke of the urgency to get new players in ahead of his rebuild.

"Certainly, there's an urgency in a couple of positions with this game coming up in a couple of weeks time," he said (via BBC Sport).

"In terms of management style, I am a builder and this is the process we are in at the moment," he said. I've managed to navigate a career where I have merged good football with success.

"A team that's exciting to watch, that scores goals, doesn't fear anyone and doesn't take any backwards steps. The reason I do that is because it brings success wherever I've been."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News