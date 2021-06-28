Forest, Derby, Birmingham men: Can you get full marks on our Championship goal-scorers quiz?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the Football League's decision to rebrand the second-tier into the Championship in 2004, this particular league has witnessed the emergence of some superb goal-scorers who have gone on to produce memorable moments at the highest level.

Jamie Vardy helped Leicester City achieve promotion in 2014 by netting 16 goals in 37 appearances before winning the Premier League two years later.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins recently set the Championship alight with his displays for Brentford which earned him a move to Aston Villa last season.

An impressive campaign by the forward saw him find the back of the net on 14 occasions in the top-flight for Dean Smith's side.

Ivan Toney will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Vardy and Watkins by delivering the goods on a consistent basis for Brentford after breaking the second-tier goal-scoring record earlier this year.

Whereas some players go on to excel in the top-flight, others are more suited to this particular division and thus have managed to find the back of the net on a regular basis at this level during their respective careers.

Although David Nugent currently leads the way in terms of all-time Championship goals, Jordan Rhodes will be hoping to move clear of the forward when he lines up for Huddersfield Town next season.

Having scored 115 goals in the second-tier during his career, the former Sheffield Wednesday man will be confident in his ability to write his name in the history books in the not too distant future.

Ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, we have decided to take a look at some of the Championship's most deadly forwards by creating a quiz based around their escapades.

Which side has Lewis Grabban scored the most second-tier goals for? Who is Derby County's leading Championship goal-scorer?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow supporters!

1 of 15 Which club has Lewis Grabban scored the most Championship goals for during his career? Nottingham Forest AFC Bournemouth Millwall Reading

