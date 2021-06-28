Everton transfer news: Toffees table offer to £68K-per-week "amazing guy"

Everton have made a lucrative offer to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news on Romero?

The experienced Argentine is set to be released by the Red Devils when his contract expires later this week.

Everton appear ready to battle some major European clubs for his signature, and have already tabled an offer to the 34-year-old to move to Goodison Park.

Have Everton wanted to sign Romero before?

The Toffees tried to sign Romero on loan last summer, but their efforts were blocked by United, who wanted to keep the shot-stopper as a back-up option at Old Trafford.

Romero, who earns £68,000-a-week, was reportedly furious that he was not allowed to leave the club, and he subsequently did not play a single minute of the 2020/21 season. However, 12 months down the line, he could now finally get his move to Merseyside.

What is Romero's record at United?

The 96-cap international will be available on a free transfer this summer, but he remains on United's books until the end of the month. When he does finally leave the club, he can do so with his head held high as his record at United has been formidable.

During his six-year stay, he has been limited to just 61 appearances in all competitions but he has made the most of his rare opportunities. Romero has kept 39 clean sheets in those matches, and only conceded two goals in the seven Premier League games that he played in.

He will perhaps be best remembered for shipping just four goals in 12 appearances during United's run to the Europa League final in 2016/17, which included keeping a clean sheet in the showpiece event as the side saw off Ajax 2-0 in Sweden.

His outstanding numbers have led to praise from his teammates, with Victor Lindelof last year labelling him "an amazing goalkeeper and an amazing guy."

Could he challenge Jordan Pickford for the No. 1 spot in the Everton team?

The Football Insider report states that Everton are looking for a back-up option to Pickford, suggesting that Romero would be initially viewed as the England international's understudy.

However, it should not be forgotten that Romero has made almost 100 appearances at international level himself, and that he kept a clean sheet in 64% of his matches at United. He is an exceptional goalkeeper in his own right.

Given that he is now in his mid-thirties, it seems likely that Romero will want to play as often as he can before his career comes to an end. This indicates that he could try to do all he can to put pressure on Pickford from the outset so that he can replace him in the team rather than settling for sitting on the bench at another Premier League club.

