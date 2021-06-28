Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

France vs Switzerland had more drama than any football fan could possibly have expected.

France vs Switzerland

Anyone running their finger down the list of round of 16 games at Euro 2020 would be forgiven for thinking that the world champions would simply stroll past their neighbours and into the last eight.

However, every football fans' prediction was torn up from the very moment that Haris Seferović fired Switzerland into a shock lead, climbing over Clement Lenglet to head past Hugo Lloris' grasp.

But Lloris wasn't clawing the ball out of his own net in the early exchanges of the second-half despite the Swiss winning a penalty that could have fired them into a monumental 2-0 lead.

France vs Switzerland match reaction | Euro 2020 (Football Terrace)

Benzema's touch of pure genius

Ricardo Rodríguez watched in horror as the Tottenham shot-stopper plunged to his right-hand side to make an accomplished save, teeing up France to complete a stunning turnaround.

That's because Karim Benzema proceeded to flip the game on its head by scoring a breath-taking brace, including an opening strike that featured one of the best touches of the tournament.

Quite how the ex-Lyon poacher managed to take the pass in his stride quite so seamlessly is beyond our comprehension, but you can try and work it out by watching the footage down below:

A touch that Dennis Bergkamp would have been proud of.

Better than Bergkamp vs Newcastle?!

In fact, Liverpool legend and Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen went as far as claiming that the Real Madrid forward's moment of inspiration was better than one of Bergkamp's masterpieces.

Owen nailed his colours to the mast by tweeting: "I’m putting it out there. That @Benzema touch was better than Bergkamp’s v Newcastle all those years ago."

Benzema doubles his money

We're not sure we'd go quite that far, Michael, but there's no denying that Benzema had the ball under his spell even when it was fizzed into his feet with venom and seemingly stuck behind him.

And that was just the beginning because Benzema quickly doubled France's advantage to complete the turnaround and close in on Cristiano Ronaldo in the hunt for the Euros Golden Boot.

It didn't have all the bells and whistles of Benzema's first strike, but it was the umpteenth reminder that France are so much stronger for having their poacher in chief available again. Check it out:

Lethal. Benzema has the Midas touch right now.

Make no mistake that Benzema is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era and it's moments of genius like the touch for his opening goal that puts his legendary status beyond dispute.

And perhaps the only shame is that Benzema's inspired touch might blend into the ether when you consider that France vs Switzerland has evolved into one of the craziest games we've ever seen...

