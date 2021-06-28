Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba comes alive when he plays for France.

Say what you like about his career at Manchester United, but you certainly accuse the 28-year-old of playing anything short of his best football when he pulls on his nation's famous blue jersey.

And just three years after Pogba helped inspire France to their second World Cup trophy, the United midfielder is staking a remarkable claim as the best player at this summer's Euro 2020.

Throughout every minute of every game in the 'Group of Death', Pogba was simply untouchable on the ball and helped elevate Les Bleus into a round of 16 clash against Switzerland.

The only thing that was missing from Pogba's gold-stamped record at Euro 2020 was a goal and it was the second-round clash with the Swiss that placed the cherry on the cake.

Mere minutes after Karim Benzema had channelled his inner Dennis Bergkamp, Pogba arguably one-upped the Real Madrid forward by producing an absolute screamer in Bucharest.

You can check out the thunderbolt down below:

Take a bow, Paul, take a bow.

You just knew from the moment that the ball left the Frenchman's boot that we were in store for one of the 'Pogboom' thrillers that make his shooting compilations such a joy to watch on YouTube.

Yes, we are talking about a world-class footballer with more talents than we can count, but we're inclined to think that Pogba's overall ability to marry power with accuracy is his finest part tricky.

Whether it's firing one of the most outrageous diagonal balls you'll ever see or smashing home a Goal of the Tournament contender like it's nothing, Pogba simply has dynamite in his boots.

However, even Pogba's strike of astronomical quality couldn't save France from Switzerland's unbelievable fighting spirit as they followed in Croatia's footsteps by forcing an extra 30 minutes.

Millions of football fans around the world stood in shock as the underdogs clambered back to their feet from 3-1 down courtesy of dramatic goals from Haris Seferović and Mario Gavranović.

I don't know about you, but I'm off for a lie down. Well, until the next crazy thing happens...

