Tottenham transfer news: Two Jose Mourinho signings could be set to leave already

Two of Jose Mourinho's signings of the summer of 2020 could be set to leave Tottenham Hotspur already, according to a report on the print edition of yesterday's Sunday Sun (page 61).

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

While much of talk at Spurs of late has naturally surrounded their protracted attempts to replace Jose Mourinho ahead of next season, there is a transfer window to think about.

Indeed, as part of a rebuild this summer, both Joe Rodon and Matt Doherty could be set to leave the club having only joined last season.

Welsh international Rodon 'could be sent out on loan' while Doherty is 'potentially on the way out', though it's unclear as to whether or not that would be a temporary basis.

Would Spurs miss Rodon and Doherty?

That would largely depend on whether or not they can draft in replacements.

Rodon, for example, only made eight starts during a season in which Spurs did suffer from defensive fragility so it's hard to suggest he'd be a major loss. Still, he did regularly feature for Wales amid their run to the Euro 2020 last-16 and, according to WhoScored data, made the most interceptions per game of any Spurs player last time out (1.8).

Spurs are believed to be chasing the signing of a new central defender, so loaning Rodon out would make sense but only if there is sufficient cover.

Doherty, meanwhile, didn't exactly cover himself in glory during his first season in north London and Mourinho was said to have doubts about him as far back as February. The issue is, however, that fellow right-back Serge Aurier has also been linked with an exit this summer, potentially leaving Spurs light if they cannot bring in a new option there.

Which defenders have Tottenham been linked with?

Centrally, Lyon defender Joachim Andersen has been touted as a potential target by Fabrizio Romano after a successful season (at least on an individual basis) on loan at Fulham.

At right-back, Norwich City's Max Aaron has been linked but a reported price tag of £30m could prove prohibitive given money is said to be tight this summer.

What did Mourinho say about Rodon and Doherty?

Speaking in March, Mourinho praised Rodon for his professionalism.

"He works very hard, good professional," he said (via football.london).

In February, he talked of Doherty's struggles but did back the Irishman for his quality.

"We believe in [Matt], he believes in us, and we spoke about that a few days ago," he said.

