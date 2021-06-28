Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United could formally agree a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho as early as this week.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jadon Sancho?

Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Sancho has never been so close to joining Man United and that the gap between United's official proposal and Dortmund's price tag is reducing after further talks.

The journalist added that the agreement is really close and the final details are expected to be completed in the next few days.

When could Sancho's transfer saga end?

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are expected to reach a formal agreement worth at least £77.4m for Sancho this week, with the winger is set to earn in excess of £250,000 per week at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old is reportedly unlikely to have his medical at the club before England exit the European Championships this summer, however.

The report suggests that Dortmund are already planning for life without Sancho as Noni Madueke of PSV is thought to be high on their list of summer targets in the transfer window.

The Done Deal Show brings you the latest on Erling Haaland's Chelsea move and Man United's pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga...

How much could Manchester City earn from Sancho's move to Man United?

The Telegraph's report reveals that Man City could earn around £10.4m from the deal to bring the England international to United, as City had a 15% clause on future profits inserted in the agreement when he left the club to join Dortmund in 2017.

The Manchester outfit reportedly sold the winger to the Bundesliga side for a measly £8m, and since then Sancho has netted 50 goals and contributed to 64 assists for Dortmund.

1 of 15 Which Neville brother is older? Gary Neville Phil Neville

What has been said about Sancho at the Euros?

Sancho has been out of favour under Gareth Southgate for England at the Euros and he has played a total of just six minutes in the tournament.

Jurgen Klinsmann has claimed that everyone in Germany is surprised that Sancho has had such limited game time this summer, as England prepare to face the Germans on Tuesday.

In his BBC Sport column, Klinsmann said, "It is Sancho that Germany would fear at Wembley - if he plays. They know how good he is.

"What makes him such a special talent is his technical capability at a very fast pace, and he is fearless - he just goes at people. I love watching him because, when he gets the ball, he excites the fans.

He added, "Of course people who watch him for Dortmund expected him to get more of a chance at this tournament."

News Now - Sport News