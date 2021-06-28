Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal in 'direct contact' with 6 foot defender's agents

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in talks to sign Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares this summer and the player’s priority is to join the Gunners.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Nuno Tavares?

Romano claims that Arsenal are in direct contact with Tavares’ agents over a proposed move to the Emirates Stadium for the left-back this summer.

The journalist suggests that the 21-year-old dreams of playing in the Premier League and his priority is to join the Gunners.

Personal terms will reportedly not be an issue for Tavares and the ball is now in Arsenal’s court.

How much could Tavares cost Arsenal?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio as per Romano, Benfica are looking to receive a fee of around €15m-€17m (£12.9m-£14.6m) for the Portuguese full-back.

It is further claimed that Arsenal will have competition for the defender, as Serie A sides Napoli and Lazio are also interested in the 21-year-old.

What do we know about Nuno Tavares?

According to Transfermarkt, the 6 ft defender has played at left-back, right-back and even on the left of midfield for Benfica.

Predominantly a left-back, he signed for Benfica U17s in 2015 and since then he has progressed through the academy. He made his first team debut in the 2019/20 season and has played on 41 occasions for the senior side.

Tavares made 25 appearances for the Portuguese outfit in the 2020/21 campaign and registered three assists.

According to WhoScored, the 21-year-old completed 1.1 dribbles per game for Benfica in Liga NOS this term and he was dribbled past on just 0.4 occasions each game.

Why do Arsenal need to buy another left-back this summer?

As it stands, Arsenal only have one natural left-back at the club in the form of Kieran Tierney. Cedric Soares has provided cover in that position, however he is more naturally suited to the right side of defence.

Scotland international Tierney has also proven to be somewhat injury prone. According to Transfermarkt, the left-back has missed nine games with injuries this season which equates to 57 days out of action for the Gunners.

This outlines Arsenal’s need to provide sufficient cover for the left side of defence, as another Tierney injury could leave them short in numbers at the back.

According to Romano, the Gunners have set a €20m (£17.2m) asking price for Hector Bellerin. If the Spaniard does indeed leave the Emirates, then Tavares could also provide cover for the right-back position having shown versatility throughout the early stages of his career.

