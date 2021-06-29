France have been knocked out of the European Championships.

France crash out of Euro 2020

Les Bleus were tipped by many as favourites to add the continent crown to their status as world champions and there was little reason to think otherwise coming into their round of 16 clash.

While France might have drawn with Hungary and Portugal in their previous two games, Didier Deschamps still guided them to victory over Germany and all the way to top spot in the 'Group of Death'.

And with first place in the group securing what seemed to be a favourable draw with Switzerland, many supporters were already mapping France's route to the final.

France 3-3 Switzerland (4-5)

However, tournament football is made for the unpredictable with Switzerland showing remarkable fighting spirit, coming back from 3-1 down to force an additional 30 minutes and even penalties.

The Swiss had actually taken the lead through Haris Seferović, but Ricardo Rodriguez's penalty miss, Karim Benzema's brace and Paul Pogba's stunner looked to have confined them to defeat.

But in the true spirit of never giving in, Vladimir Petković's men fought to the death with Seferović nodding home another header and Mario Gavranović lashing home a last-minute equaliser.

Mbappe fluffs his lines

From that point onwards, the game appeared to revolve around Kylian Mbappe with France's golden boy spurning a number of huge chances to claw back the victory in extra time.

However, Mbappe just couldn't seem to find the net and that gutting run of misfortune bled all the way into the penalty shootout as he stepped up to take France's fifth spot-kick of the night.

Charged with a must-score penalty in Bucharest, the Paris Saint-Germain forward watch in horror as Yann Sommer batted away his effort and pealed away in celebration as Switzerland bagged the win.

Sommer save set to Titanic music

That sentence alone is enough to communicate the wild rollercoaster that was Switzerland's winning moment, but there is one way in which things become even more emotionally charged.

That's right, you guessed it: Titanic music.

It was only inevitable that football fans were going to edit the most dramatic moment of Euro 2020 so far to the unmistakable sound of Celine Dion declaring: "You're here, there's nothing I fear."

It works every time, doesn't it? And Switzerland bagging a historic victory is no different with the Titanic music cranking up emotional dial far beyond 10/10, so check out the edits down below:

The joy. The desperation. The celebration. The disappointment. So many emotions.

Heartbreak for Mbappe

It was, without a shadow of a doubt, heartbreaking to see a player of Mbappe's calibre suffer the perpetually cruel fate of missing a shootout penalty and watching his nation go home early.

It really goes to show that even the most talented of players can succumb to the lottery of penalty shootouts and don't think for a second that missing against the Swiss is a slight on his quality.

There is no denying that Mbappe will go on to become one of the greatest players of his generation and we can't wait to see how he'll bounce back from such a heartbreaking moment because we're certain that he will.

However, for now, it's Switzerland who are the toast of the tournament after a stunning victory that will forever be remembered as one of the craziest and most exhilarating in Euros history.

