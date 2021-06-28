Watford transfer rumours: Hornets ace linked with shock exit as Championship side eye move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although the summer transfer window only opened officially for English clubs earlier this month, Watford have already made some significant alterations to their side ahead of their return to the Premier League.

As well parting ways with the likes of Achraf Lazaar, Ben Wilmot and Carlos Sanchez, the Hornets have bolstered their squad by securing the services of six new players.

Emmanuel Dennis became Watford's latest high-profile purchase last week as they opted to sign him on a five-year deal from Belgian side Club Brugge.

Considering that the Hornets are currently able to call upon the services of Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for fellow winger Philip Zinckernagel.

Despite the fact that the 26-year-old only joined Watford on a permanent basis earlier this year, he is already being linked with a shock move away from Vicarage Road.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Zinckernagel as manager Chris Hughton looks to address his side's issues in-front of goal this summer.

The Reds only managed to find the back of the net on 37 occasions in 46 league games last season as they slumped to a 17th place finish in the Championship.

It is understood that Forest are set to test Watford's resolve by launching a move for Zinckernagel in the coming weeks.

Following his switch to the Hornets earlier this year, the winger went on to make 20 appearances in the Championship as he helped the club secure promotion to the top-flight.

Whereas Zinckernagel only managed to score one goal for Watford in this particular division, he did chip in with five assists for his team-mates.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it will be very interesting to see what approach Watford will take in terms of whether they are willing to negotiate with Forest.

Whilst the winger did illustrate some signs of promise during the previous campaign, there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness that the Premier League is famed for.

Furthermore, when you consider that Zinckernagel was unable to match to match the average WhoScored match ratings that Sarr and Sema were able to produce in the Championship last season (6.50 compared to 7.13 and 6.83), he may struggle for game-time during the upcoming campaign.

Whereas it would naïve decision to sell the winger at this stage of his career, Watford may find it beneficial to reach a loan agreement with Forest as Zinckernagel could make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Hughton.

