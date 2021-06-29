France unexpectedly crashed out of Euro 2020 on Monday evening.

The team labelled by most as the favourites to win the whole tournament were defeated by an inspired Switzerland side in Bucharest on penalties after an epic 3-3 draw.

France's star striker Kylian Mbappe missed the decisive spot kick in the shootout to seal a famous victory for Vladimir Petkovic's outfit.

The Paris Saint-Germain man's tame penalty was easily saved by Yann Sommer to spark scenes of wild celebration among the Swiss players and fans.

Mbappe's miss from 12 yards capped off a pretty woeful performance from the 22-year-old, who failed to score a single goal at Euro 2020.

The man tipped as a future Ballon d'Or winner spurned a number of big chances on the night, including one in extra-time from a glorious through-ball by Paul Pogba.

It may take Mbappe a while to recover from the biggest setback in his young career, but he did at least receive a touching message of support after a night to forget in Romania.

A short while after the conclusion of the first penalty shootout at Euro 2020, Pele sent a classy tweet to Mbappe, reminding the prodigious striker to keep his head up and focus on the future.

Pele's message for Mbappe

The Brazilian icon wrote: "Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey,

@KMbappe."

Well said, Pele.

Mbappe was quick to speak out on his penalty miss in Bucharest, the striker apologising to French fans and wishing the Swiss team luck for the rest of the tournament.

Mbappe's apology

“Very difficult to turn the page," the PSG man wrote, per GFFN. "The sadness is immense after this elimination, we were not able to achieve our objective. I am sorry for this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed.

"It will be hard to sleep but sadly these are the risks of this sport that I love so much. I know that you the fans are disappointed, but I would still like to thank you for your support and for having always believed in us.

"The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the challenges to come. Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland.”

