Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi is the gift that keeps on giving.

Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Regardless of where you stand on the never-ending conversation between the Juventus and Barcelona superstars, you can't denying that they're two of the greatest footballers of all time.

If anything, Ronaldo and Messi's achievements have come as a detriment to the beautiful game by way of raising the bar so high that the next generation will struggle to even come close to them.

But even in a world where Kylian Mbappe or Erling Braut Haaland became the greatest player to ever walk the Earth, you just know that the Messi vs Ronaldo debate would keep raging on.

An unendingly fascinating conversation

And that's all down to the fact that Messi and Ronaldo sharing the same era is such a unique privilege with former legends like Pele and Diego Maradona never aligning during their primes.

As such, anybody and everybody seems to have an opinion on the debate, give or take certain players in the exclusive club of footballers to have shared a dressing room with both of them.

Well, that and those who declare that we should enjoy the both of them while we can. Power to them, by the way, because they're bang on the money, but comparing the duo is just so tempting...

And amidst all the back and forth about Messi and Ronaldo on social media this week, one of the opinions to have attracted the most attention is one that certainly wasn't sitting on the fence.

YouTuber's viral Messi vs Ronaldo answer

That's because YouTuber 'ChrisMD' - who boasts more five million subscribers - has gone viral for pulling absolutely zero punches when asked about the Messi vs Ronaldo debate.

During an appearance on 'The Fellas' podcast with 'Calfreezy' and 'TheBurntChip', Chris Dixon nailed his colours to the mast by unabashedly showing his support for Messi.

Clips of 'ChrisMD' explaining his decision have amassed hundreds and thousands of 'likes' and retweets on social media, though a few cheeky edits have somewhat amplified his comments.

Nevertheless, there's no denying that the Arsenal fan is firmly on Messi's side of the argument and his original comments, while still justly praising Ronaldo, made that perfectly clear.

"It's Lionel Messi," the content creator immediately replied. "It's so obvious. I don't think it's even a conversation for people who know ball.

"I saw a tweet once that said: 'the only people who think Ronaldo is better than Messi are people who look at themselves in the gym, people who support Man United and people who support Real Madrid,' and it's the truest words I've ever heard in my entire life.

"Obviously, Ronaldo is such a sick player, but if you're talking the top players of all time, I don't think Ronaldo is in the top three, personally. I wouldn't put Ronaldo top three. I would say: Messi, Maradona, Pele."

Fair play for the honesty

It's easy to see why Dixon's comments have done the rounds on social media because the tweet he declares as the 'truest words' he's heard in his life was always going to annoy Ronaldo purists.

However, it goes without saying that the YouTube creator is still every much a fan of Ronaldo and has even produced content with the Real Madrid icon over the years.

As such, if anything, you've got to credit 'ChrisMD' for not dancing around the issue and making his opinion abundantly clear on a debate that continues to fascinate football fans.

