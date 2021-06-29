Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Switzerland defied all the odds to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Monday evening.

Vladimir Petkovic's side beat France on penalties in Bucharest to set up a meeting with Spain on Friday.

It was an incredible team performance from the Swiss in Romania. In the 80th-minute of the match, they were 3-1 down after a brace from Karim Benzema and a stunner from Paul Pogba.

But a minute later, Haris Seferovic scored his second of the game to halve the deficit.

Then in the dying embers of the match, substitute Mario Gavranovic netted a sensational equaliser to stun Didier Deschamps' side.

France eliminated by Switzerland! | The Football Terrace

The man behind Switzerland's third goal was captain Granit Xhaka, the Arsenal midfielder playing an inch-perfect pass into the feet of Gavranovic, who finished the chance emphatically.

Xhaka's assist inside the National Arena was the standout moment in one of the greatest individual performances in the history of the European Championship.

The 28-year-old turned into prime Andrea Pirlo in the Romanian capital and the French just couldn't cope with his outstanding passing ability.

Xhaka's individual highlights from one of the most entertaining international games this century can be found below and honestly, they belong in a museum - enjoy!

Xhaka's Herculean highlights vs France

Dropping a performance like that against N'Golo Kante and Pogba? Not that's iconic stuff.

Xhaka was absolutely everywhere and whenever the ball arrived at his feet, he nearly always looked to pass it forward and break the French defensive lines.

His passing stats from the game are simply outrageous, the Swiss captain completing the most passes, long passes, passes into the final third and through balls of any player on the pitch.

Xhaka's incredible stats

When he gets it right, Xhaka is a world-class operator and Arsenal fans will be now be questioning whether it's right to allow him to join AS Roma this summer.

After the victory over France, Xhaka hinted that a move to Jose Mourinho's side is firmly on the cards.

The Swiss midfielder was asked whether he could conduct a post-match interview in Italian yet, to which the player replied: “Not yet...”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed last night that talks between Xhaka and Roma are now in the final stages.

1 of 20 Who is this scoring a penalty for Italy against Joe Hart? Daniele De Rossi Antonio Cassano Thiago Motta Andrea Pirlo

News Now - Sport News