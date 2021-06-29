Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riddle won a Battle Royal to keep Randy Orton’s hopes alive for Money in the Bank

With Randy Orton no longer able to compete in the Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying Match, WWE Officials Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville devised a Battle Royal filled with Money in the Bank hopefuls to take his place. Nevertheless, although Riddle already qualified last week, The Original Bro competed in, and won, the Battle Royal in The Viper’s honour with the elimination of Damian Priest and earned the right to battle Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles on Orton’s behalf in a Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match later in the evening.

Nikki Cross def. Shayna Baszler

Once again wearing her superhero-inspired gear and attitude, "Nikki A.S.H. - Almost a Superhero," more commonly known as Nikki Cross, followed up qualifying for Money in the Bank last week by taking on Shayna Baszler. Shortly after, Alexa Bliss emerged and took down Nia Jax and Reginald, and Cross believed in herself enough to tie up Baszler and pick up the another huge victory.

Kofi Kingston’s face-to-face with MVP spelled Trouble in Paradise

In the wake of a ruthless attack by WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP on Xavier Woods last week, an intense of war of words descended into chaos. When he had heard enough of MVP, Kofi Kingston charged at the outspoken Hurt Business executive, ducked out of the way of a cane attack and blasted him with Trouble in Paradise. Meanwhile, Woods will be back next week for a rematch with Lashley.

Eva Marie & Doudrop def. Asuka & Naomi

Last week in her first match back on the red brand, Eva Marie teamed with Doudrop and fell short against Asuka and Naomi in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Eva looked as if she might have been trying to teach her protégé a lesson by refusing to tag in during a key moment in a rematch against The Empress of Tomorrow and her glowing partner. Nevertheless, Doudrop escaped the Asuka Lock and hit an earth-shattering Running Cross Body on the former World Champion to pick up the win all by herself.

Ricochet vs. John Morrison ended in a Double Count-Out

In a matchup of Money in the Bank Ladder Match participants, Ricochet leaped from the top rope and hit Johnny Drip Drip all the way over the barricade! It was a breathtaking, gravity-defying moment that left the two high-octane Superstars unable to beat the count.

Charlotte Flair, Natalya & Tamina def. Rhea Ripley, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke

Charlotte Flair reigned supreme over Many Rose with a big boot, but The Queen's dreamy victory quickly turned into a Nightmare when Ripley took down her WWE Money in the Bank challenger with a post-match chop block.

Jaxson Ryker def. Elias in a Strap Match

Ever since abandoning Jaxson Ryker several weeks ago, Elias has consistently walked out on multiple matches with the resilient Ryker. As a result, the two Superstars were tied together in a brutal Strap Match, where Ryker drove his adversary into the canvas to reign supreme in a well-deserved moment of redemption.

Drew McIntyre def. Riddle and AJ Styles to qualify for Money in the Bank Ladder Match

After coming up short last week on RAW, Drew McIntyre reigned supreme over AJ Styles and Riddle (who was competing on Randy Orton’s behalf after winning the Battle Royal earlier in the night) in a Last Chance Triple Threat Match.

Despite leaving the match early with a very painful-looking foot injury, Riddle returned and avoided the Phenomenal Foreman to blast Styles with the RKO! Before The Original Bro could get the pin, however, Omos pulled The Phenomenal One out of the ring. Before Riddle could regroup, McIntyre nailed him with the Claymore Kick to pick up the victory and earn his place in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match!

You can watch Monday Night RAW every week on BT Sport!

News Now - Sport News