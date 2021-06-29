Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Argentina finished their 2021 Copa America group stage campaign with a flourish against Bolivia.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning UK time, La Albiceleste claimed a 4-1 victory inside the Arena Pantanal to secure top spot in Group A.

They will now face Ecuador in the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

Unsurprisingly, it was talisman Lionel Messi who was the star of the show against Bolivia on his 148th appearance for the Argentine national team.

Messi is now the most-capped player in the country's history and he celebrated yet another incredible record in style.

The Barcelona superstar scored twice during his latest masterclass, one from the penalty spot and another in open play after a wonderful through ball from Sergio Aguero.

Messi's lobbed finish over the Bolivia goalkeeper was absolutely gorgeous.

Messi's second goal vs Bolivia

He makes it look so, so easy.

Messi also delivered the assist for Argentina's opening goal in the sixth-minute of proceedings, which was scored by Papu Gomez.

The goal itself was a work of art, with Messi's lofted pass into the feet of the on-rushing Gomez a thing of absolute beauty.

With barely any room to work in, the 34-year-old maestro somehow managed to precisely chip the ball over the Bolivian defence.

The finish from Gomez wasn't bad either...

Messi's assist for Gomez was pure genius

Not bad, eh?

In his 148 appearances on international duty, Messi has netted 75 goals and assisted a further 51 - meaning he averages a goal contribution every 1.17 games.

A truly extraordinary record and Argentina and their talisman really look as if they mean business at this year's Copa America.

After a shaky few years, the team is finally showing significant signs of improvement and they will now be expected to at least reach the final of the South American tournament.

This may finally be the year that Messi ends his long wait for a major international trophy.

News Now - Sport News