Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky F1 expert and former driver Martin Brundle has suggested that Mercedes have looked a little ragged in trying to deal with the pressure of this year's title fight with Red Bull.

The Silver Arrows are firmly under the pump as things stand with Red Bull winning the last four races and looking very strong indeed last time out at the Red Bull Ring, with Max Verstappen having Lewis Hamilton covered all ends up for pace.

Indeed, Mercedes admitted they simply did not have the speed to challenge for the win on Sunday and, though you'll never write them off from a roaring comeback this season, it does seem as though a fair bit of head-scratching is going on at the moment.

In recent weeks, we've also seen some uncharacteristic mistakes from the reigning champions - whether that be poor strategy calls in France or Monaco, or Lewis Hamilton's lock-up in Baku to end the race with no points.

Clearly, the pressure is on them unlike at any other time in the turbo-hybrid era and Brundle, writing in his Sky Sports column, has suggested that it's this new-found challenge from Red Bull that is causing them grief like they've not had before:

"Mercedes have been so dominant throughout the seven-year hybrid power unit era that they haven't needed to absolutely stress the details in order to catch up and have a chance to win races. They were mostly racing themselves and so they could leave a margin on pit stops, strategy, tyre choice, and suchlike.

"I'm not saying they were cruising, far from it, and they have had Ferrari and Red Bull on their tails and even ahead of them periodically. But suddenly they are the team playing catch up and they look a touch ragged here and there in terms of leaving nothing on the table through an entire F1 event."

The Formula 1 World Championship is proving particularly engrossing this year, and this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix will be another test for Mercedes with Red Bull backed as the early favourites.

News Now - Sport News