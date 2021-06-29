Granit Xhaka dropped one of the greatest performances in European Championship history on Monday evening.

The Switzerland midfielder's masterclass helped his team secure an unlikely victory over pre-Euro 2020 favourites France.

Xhaka was absolutely everywhere inside the National Arena in Bucharest and he even assisted Mario Gavranovic's goal that made it 3-3 on the night.

It was a slight surprise that the Arsenal man didn't take a penalty in the shootout, but it turns out his services were not required.

Gavranovic, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Vargas and Admir Mehmedi successfully converted all five of Switzerland's spot kicks, before Kylian Mbappe's infamous miss from 12 yards.

To be fair to Xhaka, he was probably too knackered to take a penalty after his herculean display in the 120 minutes of normal and extra time.

After the final whistle had been blown to take the game to a shootout, Xhaka opted to take some much-needed sugar on board.

The drink that he consumed to do so was rather fitting as well, the Swiss midfielder guzzling a bottle of Coca-Cola on the pitch.

Xhaka drinks Coca-Cola after masterclass vs France

Now, just in case you've been living under a rock for the past few weeks, we'll explain why the choice of drink is such a talking point.

At the start of the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to seeing two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him at a press conference went viral.

The Portugal superstar moved the two bottles out of the way and then urged the world to drink water instead of the sugar-heavy fizzy drink.

Ronaldo is not a fan of Coca-Cola

The whole incident was made all the more controversial by the fact that Coca-Cola are one of the sponsors of Euro 2020.

But Xhaka clearly doesn't care for Ronaldo's health-based advice and the company itself will no doubt be ecstatic about finally getting some positive PR from the tournament.

