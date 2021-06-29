Ashleigh Barty: Star admits “it’s a dream” to become Wimbledon champion

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

World number one Ashleigh Barty has confessed that her aspiration is to win Wimbledon as she bids for her second major title.

Having won at Roland-Garros back in 2019 the Australian was forced to withdraw from this year’s French Open, citing a left hip problem as the main reason.

The injury meant the 25-year-old failed to play any warm-up tournaments leading into the Championships, but Barty believes this won’t be an issue.

“My preparation has been as good as it could be,” the Aussie stressed. “I couldn’t ask anything more of myself to give myself an opportunity to play.

“I haven’t played a tournament leading in, but it’s not something I’m concerned about. I’ve done everything that I can to be here. I’m excited to have another opportunity to play in a main draw at Wimbledon. I feel comfortable on the courts.”

Barty won the Wimbledon Girls’ singles title in 2011 but has never advanced further than the fourth-round of the main draw since then.

Despite a lack of success at the All England Club, Barty is still considered one of the most accomplished grass-court players on tour and has previously won both the Nottingham Open and Birmingham Classic on this surface.

The world’s top-ranked player is also seeded first for this event and has a huge opportunity to mount a strong challenge given the absence of other major stars such as Naomi Osaka and defending champion Simona Halep.

Victory at Wimbledon would be the culmination of a lifelong ambition and further cement Barty’s status as the best player on tour right now.

1 of 15 Who is the most recent Ladies’ Singles champion? Simona Halep Maria Sharapova Ashleigh Barty Naomi Osaka

“One day I would love to be the champion here,“ the former major winner stressed. “It’s a dream, it’s a goal.

“Dreams don’t always come true, but you can fight and do everything you can to give yourself that opportunity. That’s been a lot of my learnings over the last two years.

“You can dare to dream, you can try and dream big. There’s certainly nothing wrong with that.”

Barty starts her Wimbledon campaign against Carla Suárez Navarro on centre-court today. The Spaniard has reached the fourth round at the All England Club on three occasions but the Australian is heavily favoured leading into the game, despite questions over her fitness.

News Now - Sport News