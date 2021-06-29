F1 2021 Video Game: What will the Deluxe Edition include?

F1 2021 is almost with us and is just a matter of days away until the gaming community gets their hands on Codemasters' latest creation.

However, they will not be alone as American giants EA will be holding the umbrella for the first time since F1 Challenge '99-'02 was released back in 2003 for PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox.

Yes, it's been that long. But since the overwhelming success that the virtual racing franchise has had, which has seen an epic Esports racing series flourish, meant that EA bought out Codemasters for $1.2 billion (£863 million) in 2020.

As a result, the game's developers are going all-out to bring the best game imaginable to next-generation consoles for the first time, with several new features being introduced as well as a number of circuits that will be included for the first time.

That being said, there will be different versions that players can purchase that will provide different benefits, including the Deluxe Edition.

F1 2021 Deluxe Edition

For other titles, developers will offer an awful lot of free content for stepping up and buying the more lucrative edition of a game, Far Cry 6 being the example with their top-of-the-range copy due to set gamers back close to £200.

However, Codemasters have kept things simple with their most prestigious version of F1 2021 and are offering the following perks for purchasing the Deluxe Edition:

My Team Icons Pack

Braking Point Content Pack

18,000 PitCoin virtual currency to spend in-game

On paper, this may not appear to be much. But having that much in-game currency is a huge amount for the developers to offer, with just 2,000 PitCoin currently costing £3.69 on F1 2020. That means that gamers will be saving significant amounts of money by going all-out with the Deluxe Edition.

Also, the Icons Pack for My Team means that you have legendary Formula 1 names such as Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher as your teammate during the popular game mode.

There is lots to look forward to as we are edging closer to the inevitable lights out!

F1 2021 Deluxe Edition will be released three days early on 13th July 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

