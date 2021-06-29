Rangers transfer news: Player Michael Stewart told to 'get a grip' could leave after falling out

Rangers could be set to lose one of their most highly-rated academy prospects, according to The Sun.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

They claim Ciaran Dickson has been told he can leave Ibrox despite only recently signing a new contract with the club as Premier League side Burnley line up a move.

Indeed, there is thought to have been a falling out between the player and members of the club's management behind the scenes, with the 19-year-old only making his debut earlier this season during the 4-0 League Cup win over Falkirk in November 2020.

Who is Ciaran Dickson?

A product of the club's academy, the 19-year-old midfielder graduated from the club's performance school at Boclair Academy and penned a new contract running until 2023 only a few months ago.

Even before making his first-team debut, the youngster was training with Steven Gerrard's first-team amid their procession to the Scottish Premiership title and, back in 2018, he scored against Celtic in the Scottish Youth Cup final.

Talking to the club's official website in January, Head of Academy Craig Mulholland praised the player.

“We are pleased that Ciaran has committed his future to Rangers. Contracts at Rangers, as Ross [Wilson] and the manager have made clear, must be something that are earned and Ciaran’s excellent progress over the last few years has allowed him to achieve this next step in his career," he said.

Which other Rangers youngsters could leave?

While the situation is somewhat different given there has reportedly been a falling out between Dickson and the club, Josh McPake is another youngster who could leave.

Football Insider did recently claim that talks had been opened over the prospect of a new deal for the attacker although he could still go out on loan, having only recently returned from a short stint with Harrogate Town.

What has been said about Dickson?

Writing for The Scottish Sun in February 2020, pundit Michael Stewart criticised Dickson after the youngster was involved in an incident that saw former Inverness Caledonian Thistle forward James Keatings controversially sent-off for simulation.

"Fair play to the Gers Colts player, who tries to laugh consolingly with him as he goes off," he said.

"But Dickson, the guy involved in the incident, really needs to have a look at himself.

"He actually applauds Aitken’s decision to show Keatings the red. Get a grip, mate.

"That annoyed me as soon as I saw it, but I never actually gave the rest of it a second thought."

