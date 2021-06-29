Lewis Hamilton is close to signing a new contract with Mercedes that would see him earn £10m LESS than he currently does, according to The Sun.

The 36-year-old has established himself as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, having won seven world championships. A lot of his success has come with Mercedes, who he joined back in 2013.

Since that move, which was deemed a risk at the time, he has gone on to win four successive championships and still has a chance of claiming a fifth in a row this time around.

Hamilton's current contract with Mercedes, which he signed just 10 months back, expires this year, but it has been claimed that he is close to signing a new deal that could see him earn £30m a year, £10m less than what he reportedly earns at present.

The 36-year-old himself told The Sun a few days back that positive discussions have taken place.

Now, Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has told Bild magazine that they have entered the 'hot phase' of negotiation and are close to an agreement.

As quoted by The Sun, the Austrian said: "We have such a close relationship and we talk to each other again and again when traveling or off the racetrack. Of course, also about what an agreement could look like for the years to come.

"If I were to say that the contract has already been signed, that would not be correct. But we are beyond the status of exploratory talks. Now it's the hot phase. I think we are way closer to an agreement than a separation. Because we also agreed that it is better not to negotiate until February, as was the case this year."

Hamilton is aiming for his eighth F1 World Championship and fifth in a row. He won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the Spanish Grand Prix and is currently second in the standings with 138 points, 18 behind Dutchman Max Verstappen.

Mercedes are currently second in the Constructors' Championship standings with 212 points, 40 behind Red Bull.

Through Wolff's comments, it's fair to assume that contractual talks are going well, so it will be interesting to see the developments from here on out.

Mercedes will be hoping to see their star driver sign a new contract as it will be a major boost for them given his star power and ability behind the wheel.

