Nintendo Switch Pro: ‘Reliable Source’ Reveals Release Date Has Been Delayed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many Gaming fans will not be happy to hear that rumours are circulating suggesting the release of the Nintendo Switch Pro has been delayed.

The Nintendo Switch is probably the best handheld console around at the moment and making a new generation of the console is a great idea.

The console is apparently in very early stages, but there are enough rumours around to suggest that it will definitely be happening at some point in the future.

Gamers are wanting to know all the latest developments as excitement builds, and hopefully Nintendo delivers them a console that they desperately want.

Read More: Nintendo Switch Pro: Release Date, Price, News, Controller And Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo Switch Pro: Release Date Delayed

Many believed that we could have seen this next generation handheld console released this year, possibly in June, but some big fans have been doing research and now it looks like we will not see the Nintendo Switch Pro until 2022 at the earliest.

This does make sense as there is not a lot known about the device, which suggests it is in early development, but it will still be disappointing for the gaming fan base to hear.

This latest news was discovered by YouTuber SwitchUp and seems pretty reliable.

According to SwitchUp, they have found a very ‘reliable’ source from China, who has revealed that the console is set for a release in 2022.

Read More: Nintendo Switch Pro: How much will it cost?

There has been a lot of noise around this new console, however not much noise has come from developers Nintendo, and this makes sense as they don’t want to reveal too much before a potential release.

Until Nintendo themselves start to reveal more information, we shouldn’t listen too much to the rumours, but when a lot builds up like it has done, it is hard to not believe there is some truth to them.

Hopefully we get some official information soon, as a lot of the gaming community really want to get their hands on this potential new console as soon as possible.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News