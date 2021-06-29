Conor McGregor seems to be in very good shape ahead of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier next weekend.

The duo will be meeting for the third time in their professional UFC career, with both having won a bout each.

In their first encounter, which happened way back in 2014, McGregor won by knockout in the first round. The most recent fight between the two, however, came in January of this year at UFC 257, which saw Poirier win via second-round knockout.

The two will lock horns for a third and final time at UFC 264, which will take place on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Conor McGregor's Physique

McGregor has taken to social media over the past couple of days to post a few pictures of himself, and it's clear to see that he looks to be in pretty fine shape.

The Irishman has, however, lost two of his last three fights and will be eager to get back to winning ways, not to forget avenging his defeat to Poirier in January.

However, Poirier himself has lost just one of his last seven fights, that coming against the unbeatable Khabib Nurmagomedov. He is in his prime and will certainly fancy his chances of getting a second victory over McGregor.

Speaking to UFC Russia yesterday, Khabib actually gave his prediction for the fight, saying: "It’s the same thing (as the previous fights). If it’s the first round, I’d back Conor. From the second and further, then Dustin.”

It will be truly interesting to see who out of McGregor and Poirier comes out on top when the two face off at UFC 264.

UFC 264 Card

There are some other interesting fights on the event's main card as well that include Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson in the welterweight category.

In the heavyweight category, Tai Tuvasa takes on Greg Hardy, while Sean O'Malley fights Louis Smolka in the bantamweight category.

There is only one women's fight on the main card which is between Irene Aldana and Yana Kunitskaya in the bantamweight category.

