Tottenham transfer news: Fabio Paratici 'opens talks' to sign Serie A star

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have opened talks to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Takehiro Tomiyasu?

Sky Sports claim that Spurs' newly appointed director of football Fabio Paratici has approached Bologna about a proposed deal for central defender Tomiyasu.

The report suggests that the Serie A outfit are aiming to gain £17m for the Japan international's signature this summer, as Tottenham look to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of next season.

Which Premier League club were interested in Tomiyasu last summer?

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham's London rivals West Ham were interested in signing Tomiyasu from Bologna last summer, although a move for the 22-year-old never materialised.

The report suggests that Newcastle United were also among the parties interested in the Japan international last term.

What positions can Tomiyasu play?

Tomiyasu could be a useful asset in a variety of positions for Spurs next term and his versatility could be an important factor in Tottenham's reported interest in the 22-year-old. Tomiyasu has played across the entirety of the backline for Bologna this season.

The 6 ft 2 defender achieved 2.9 successful aerial duels per game in Serie A this term and made 1.7 interceptions - the second highest return of any Bologna player. He was also dribbled past on just 0.4 occasions per game and made 1.5 tackles.

According to Transfermarkt, Tomiyasu has made 23 appearances for Japan and has scored one goal for his national side since his debut in 2018.

Do Tottenham need cover at right-back?

Throughout the 2020/21 campaign, Tottenham switched between utilising Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier as their starting right-back.

However, in an interview with L'Equipe last month as per Sky Sports, Aurier suggested that will leave Tottenham this summer.

Aurier said, "Everyone knows that if I wanted to extend my contract at Tottenham, I'd have already done so. I'm not going to do that in six months' time. I've experienced the Premier League and a Champions League final. I've reached the end of a cycle and it's time to look elsewhere.

"Both parties, the board and my agents are in agreement in terms of the conditions, so we will see."

Tottenham have since been linked with moves for both Norwich's Max Aarons and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey.

According to Sky Sports, the north London side have renewed their interest in Aarons and he would cost the club in the region of £30m this summer. The report also suggests that Spurs are also keen on Lamptey, however the South Coast outfit want £50m for his services.

