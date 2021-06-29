Valorant Mobile: How can I pre-register?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Mobile is promising to be one of the biggest launches in recent years.

The free-to-play hero shooter has taken the gaming community by storm since its launch in June 2020 on Microsoft Windows and was nominated for several accolades at The Game Awards that same year.

After receiving high praise from the likes of IGN and Metacritic, the developers Riot Games have decided to take Valorant to the next level by releasing the game for mobile devices.

If you aren't aware of what Valorant is, the game is a team-based first-person shooter that gives players the ability to control agents that possess special abilities, with an assortment of weapons and purchases through the in-game economic system.

That being said, it is never too late to jump on board the hype train, as Riot prepare to migrate their successful series onto iOS and Android for the first time after their official reveal in June 2021.

How can I pre-register for Valorant Mobile?

Following in the footsteps of PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile and with 14 million players playing each month, Valorant is on the way and is still in the developmental stages at this time.

Riot Games are aiming to provide a different gaming experience in comparison to the PC version of the game as players will be immersed into the action-packed world armed with their fingertips.

Although a release date has not been officially confirmed at this time, a third-party application has begun a pre-registration process for Valorant Mobile.

TapTap have opened their doors for gamers to put their names down for one of the most anticipated new mobile releases in years that promises to be a huge hit alongside its direct rivals.

