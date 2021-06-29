Day 16 of Euro 2020 is something that will be remembered for decades to come.

For six joyful hours, football fans were treated to some of the most entertaining action ever witnessed at a major international tournament.

In the earlier kick-off, Spain surrendered a 3-1 lead against Croatia, before turning on the style in extra-time to win the last-16 encounter 5-3.

Then in the later game, pre-tournament favourites France were eliminated by Switzerland after losing a penalty shootout. Like Spain, the French went from 3-1 up to 3-3 in the latter stages of the second half.

It's a night of football that those who witnessed it either in person or on television will never, ever forget and here are five things you may have failed to spot amidst all the chaos in Copenhagen and Bucharest.

France eliminated by Switzerland! | The Football Terrace

Pedri breaks Wayne Rooney's record

Spain's teenage sensation dropped his finest performance on the international stage to date in the 5-3 victory against Croatia.

Pedri played the full 120 minutes in Copenhagen and his place in Luis Enrique's starting XI saw him break a long-standing record set by Wayne Rooney.

The Barcelona youngster is now the youngest player ever to start a European Championship knockout match at the age of just 18 years and 215 days old.

Pedri really is a superstar in the making.

France fan with a drum goes viral

French supporters would understandably have been excited for their last-16 match against Switzerland.

They were supposed to win the game comfortably and progress to the quarter-finals, but as we know, things went horribly wrong.

One French fan in attendance was so confident his team would win that he wasn't even watching the game. Instead, he was beating a drum to rile up those around him.

So when Switzerland scored the opening goal of the game, the drummer was gobsmacked and his reaction to the events unfolding in Bucharest is going to be a meme for years to come.

Switzerland fan's goal celebration also goes viral

Amazingly, the French drummer's now famous reaction wasn't even the best from a supporter watching the game in the National Arena.

In the final minutes of normal time, the cameras panned to a Swiss fan on the verge of tears, with his country 3-2 down.

After substitute Mario Gavranovic's dramatic late equaliser, the cameras focused on the supporter once again and this time his mood was, erm, slightly different...

Now this is why we love football!

Swiss commentator's iconic reaction to Kylian Mbappe's penalty miss

Euro 2020 is a tournament Mbappe will be eager to forget as quickly as possible.

After failing to score in all four of France's games, the Paris Saint-Germain striker missed Les Bleus' crucial fifth penalty in the shootout.

Yann Sommer saved the 22-year-old's spot kick, securing a place in the quarter-finals for Switzerland.

One Swiss commentator absolutely lost his mid when Mbappe failed to score and it's some of the best narration of a famous footballing moment we've heard in a long, long time.

L'Equipe's savage player ratings

French publication L'Equipe are notorious for their harsh player ratings and they haven't disappointed this time around.

Despite dropping a midfield masterclass, Granit Xhaka's performance has been labelled as 6/10, while Paul Pogba - France's best player on the night - received the same rating.

Clement Lenglet, Presnel Kimpembe and Benjamin Pavard were all graded 2/10, which is just absolutely brutal.

That's L'Equipe for you, though...

