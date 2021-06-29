Euro 2020: Emma Hayes' amazing commentary has fans calling for her to analyse every match

Emma Hayes has quickly become everyone’s favourite commentator for Euro 2020. The Chelsea boss impressed once again when she provided insight for yesterday’s clash between Croatia and Spain.

Emma Hayes appeared on ITV’s broadcast of the round of 16 match alongside main commentator Joe Speight. The pair provided insight and analysis as Spain defeated Croatia 5-3 in extra time.

Hayes has previously been praised for her work in the commentary box, but yesterday’s game was the most high-profile she has covered to date. The adulation continued to flood in on Twitter following the conclusion of the match.

FootballJoe posted: “The level of detail in Emma Hayes' insight is so refreshing. By far and away the best co-commentator at the tournament.” Sports broadcaster Faye Carruthers agreed. “Not bandwagon jumping, she’s been bloody marvellous forever, but on co-commentary, another level. Just a delight to listen to and learn from,” she said.

There have also been calls to have Hayes commentate on every match at Euro 2020. A post by ESPN UK asking for just that has been shared nearly 400 times and liked more than 3,100 times, demonstrating the popularity of Hayes.

“Petition to have Emma Hayes on commentary for all the remaining games of Euro 2020,” the post reads. “Brilliant insight.”

It was announced Hayes would be part of ITV’s punditry line-up in May. She joined Sky Sports regulars Gary Neville and Roy Keane, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness.

Hayes has not been the only female name set to make an appearance. Former Lionesses forward Eni Aluko and Racing Louisville FC striker Nadia Nadim are also on the punditry team.

The 44-year-old Hayes, who has managed Chelsea since 2012, made her Euro 2020 debut for the Group C clash between Austria and North Macedonia. Since then she has featured both in the studio and in the commentary box.

Hayes has become one of the most respected names in football due to her success with Chelsea. She led the Blues to a second successive Women’s Super League title this season, and also took the side to the Champions League final.

Although Chelsea were heavily beaten 4-0 by Barcelona in the final, Hayes’s team is still one of the most eye-catching teams in women’s football.

As her stock has risen, Hayes has been tipped for a number of roles in men’s football. She was linked with League One’s AFC Wimbledon earlier this year, but Hayes said describing such a move as a "step up" was an “insult”. She also claimed the club could not afford her.

Her incredible appearances on ITV are likely to increase the links with men’s football, but Hayes will only take a job worthy of her ability and expertise. As her commentary has shown, the Chelsea boss is one of the leading lights in football.

