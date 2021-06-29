Aryna Sabalenka, Petra Kvitova, Sofia Kenin: How have the top seeds fared so far at Wimbledon?

After an agonising two year wait, Wimbledon finally returned with a thrilling first day of action.

Though the likes of Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams are yet to start their campaign, a few familiar faces are already beginning to emerge as their main challengers.

There were wins for many of the world’s best players, but also a shock defeat for one of the tournament favourites.

Here's what happened to some of the top names so far:

Aryna Sabalenka

After Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka both pulled out of the tournament, Sabalenka is seeded second for this year’s event.

The Belarussian faced Monica Niculescu in the first round and made light work of her opponent –– winning in straight sets 6-1 6-4.

The 23-year-old has never reached further than the second round at Wimbledon in the past but will be confident of doing so this time around as she meets Britain’s Katie Boulter in her next match.

Sofia Kenin

While Kenin has struggled for form in 2021, the world number five has started the competition well, beating Wang Xinyu 6-4 6-2 to advance to round two.

The 22-year-old has experience of winning Grand Slams, having claimed her first major title at the Australian Open in 2020. Although, like Sabalenka, she has not advanced beyond the second round at the All England Club so far in her career.

Petra Kvitová

A two time champion at Wimbledon, Kvitová entered this year’s tournament with high hopes of a third title but was stunned by American Sloane Stephens –– losing 6-3 6-4.

Stephens is a former major winner herself but is ranked 59th in the world, some 49 places below the Czech.

Stephens will now meet fellow American Kristie Ahn in round two, after the 29-year-old beat Britain’s Heather Watson in three sets.

Iga Świątek

Świątek has established herself as one of the finest youngsters in the game, though she is far more accomplished on clay than grass.

Despite losing in the round of 16 at the Eastbourne International last week, the Polish star has begun her Wimbledon campaign in fine style, beating Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei in straight sets.

The 20-year-old is by no means the favourite to win this year’s Championships as she was at Roland-Garros, but could slip under the radar.

Garbiñe Muguruza

The Spaniard has started the competition in dominant fashion, thrashing France’s Fiona Ferro 6-0 6-1.

Muguruza is a former winner at Wimbledon in 2017 and her experience could count for a lot this year, given that many of the top hopefuls have failed to reach the latter stages of the draw during their careers.

The 27-year-old faces Lesley Kerkhove next up after the Dutch player knocked out Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova.

1 of 15 Who is the most recent Ladies’ Singles champion? Simona Halep Maria Sharapova Ashleigh Barty Naomi Osaka

News Now - Sport News