Paul Pogba was in scintillating form for France during their Euro 2020 campaign.

Didier Deschamps' side were dumped out of the competition on penalties by Switzerland last night, with Kylian Mbappe missing the fatal spot kick that saw the pre-tournament favourites suffer a premature exit.

It looked as if Les Blues were coasting into the quarter-finals when Pogba arced home a delicious effort from outside the box to make it 3-1 on the night, but the Swiss had other ideas.

Despite the final result, though, there was no doubt that Pogba was one of the best players on the pitch on the night - if not the best.

The Manchester United maestro was a demon with the ball at his feet and complemented the diligent work of N'Golo Kante alongside him.

He also tucked away his penalty kick in emphatic style during the shootout.

There was one particular pass that Pogba played on the night that left Ally McCoist, along with the millions of viewers watching at home, purring with delight.

With one delicate swipe of the right foot, Pogba sliced a through ball into the path of Marcus Thuram in the 24th minute of extra time, providing the perfect level of backspin, weight and direction.

The audible gasp from the crowd tells you everything you need to know about the levels of first-class sorcery.

Following his display, a highlights reel of his best moments from that game, including that ridiculous pass, surfaced on Twitter.

Take a look at the compilation and the reaction to his performance from fans on Twitter below:

As Pogba weaved his way beyond defenders and orchestrated the play in a manner that had shades of Zinedine Zidane, it was impossible to escape the feeling that he is being wasted at Old Trafford.

He is a totally different prospect when he plays for France and it's difficult to believe that this Pogba is the same player who isn't even guaranteed a starting berth at United.

The £89m fee United paid for his signature was befitting of one of the world's best midfielders, but he hasn't justified that fee since his sensational return.

On the international stage with France, however, he is easily in the conversation to be regarded as the very best central midfielder on the planet.

You've got to wonder where it's all gone wrong for him at United.

