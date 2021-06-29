Pokemon GO: Bidoof event announced

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon GO is approaching arguably its busiest time of the year and is creating a special event for Bidoof.

According to its Pokedex entry, the Plump Mouse Pokemon constantly shaves logs with its front teeth in an attempt to whittle them down and tends to nest alongside water at any given opportunity.

That being said, Bidoof can be located almost anywhere in Pokemon GO and is, arguably, one of the most common Normal-type species in the wild - even before this event took place.

Despite being a fairly weak Pokemon, it will eventually evolve into Bibarel, a Beaver Pokemon that can learn Water-type moves, making it strong against Fire-type species.

This makes Bidoof's highest form of evolution highly sufficient during Trainer Battles and can be a handy companion if given a high enough appraisal by your respective team leader.

That being said, let's get stuck into what trainers can expect on Bidoof Day.

Read more: Pokemon Go: Latest News and Updates, Events, Promo Codes And Everything You Need To Know

Pokemon GO Bidoof Event

As always, Niantic have detailed exactly what will be involved in their official blog, with rewards up for grabs for those trainers that take part in the event.

The Bidoof event is due to get underway on Thursday 1st July 2021 and will run from 10 am BST until 8 pm BST.

Features

Features that are available throughout the Bidoof Breakout event will be available on Bidoof Day.

Bidoof will be appearing in the wild at an incredibly high rate! Bidoof will also be the only Pokémon you can challenge in one-star, three-star, and even five-star Raid Battles! If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Bidoof! Mega Raids will not be available during this time.

Bidoof caught during this time will know Superpower, and you’ll be able to use a Charged TM during the event to teach Bidoof Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, or Thunderbolt. After the event, you can use an Elite Charged TM to teach Bidoof Ice Beam, Shadow Ball, Superpower, or Thunderbolt.

Team GO Rocket Grunts will have Shadow Bidoof on their teams more often. Get out there and save those Bidoof!

The Bidoof Cup will be available in the GO Battle League throughout the day! Only Bidoof will be eligible in this cup, and teams of only Bidoof will be allowed. The Master League, the Master League Classic, and the Element Cup will still be available during this time.

Complete a free event-exclusive Special Research story for special rewards! This will be the first Special Research in which you’ll make choices that’ll affect the research’s story and some parts of your event experience!

Complete the research to earn an exclusive Bidoof Hat avatar item.

Bonuses

4× Catch XP

You can find all of the Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News