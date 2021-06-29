WWE RAW: Eva Marie sparks Twitter storm for latest actions

As we continue the countdown until the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE aired another entertaining evening of RAW content.

The latest Monday Night action featured some entertaining fights, including a brutal six-woman tag team brawl. However, one of the main talking points from last night is Eva Marie and her new protégé Piper Niven aka Doudrop.

The pink-haired star has returned to WWE, kickstarting the 'Eva-Lution' era. Marie has been working alongside Doudrop, but making the newcomer do most of the work in the ring.

Last night on RAW, Marie refused to tag into the fight against Asuka and Naomi, forcing Doudrop to put in a power shift, where she pinned The Empress of Tomorrow to take home the victory.

While Doudrop's solo win has been a hot topic on social media, Marie has generated more discussion by giving her partner the cold shoulder while she was struggling.

WWE fans are divided over Marie's stunt, which she has described as 'tough love' in a reply on Twitter.

While some devoted fans of the star have backed her – with one supporter saying it's an "eye for an eye" after Doudrop did something similar last week – others aren't on board with the way Marie is treating her tag team partner.

One Twitter user has even predicted Doudrop will turn on Marie and the two will end up in an in-house fight as tensions bubble.

Another tweeted: "She's making her partner do all the dirty work, and taking credit for the win."

It could be that Marie has a big plan up her sleeve, but not everyone seems to be on board with the way she works.

Will we see more drama unfold next week on Monday Night RAW? You can find out by tuning into BT Sport for all your WWE coverage.

