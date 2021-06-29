Cameroon's Francis Ngannou holds the record for the hardest punch recorded on the planet.

The 34-year-old is one of the biggest names in the UFC right now, having won 16 of his 19 fights since joining the company back in 2015.

Ngannou is the current UFC heavyweight champion after knocking out Stipe Miocic in the second round of their fight in March earlier this year. In doing so, he avenged his defeat in 2018 when Miocic won via unanimous decision.

In 2017, however, Ngannou set the record for the hardest punch ever officially recorded, with a power of 129,161 units, to better the previous record that was set by kickboxer Tyrone Spong.

He also recorded a power of 122,000 units with his off-balance uppercut; a weapon he loves to use when inside the Octagon.

Four years have passed and Ngannou's record is yet to be bettered, but it's not for the want of trying... just ask one-time World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall.

Hall recently made an attempt to surpass him, but the highest he could manage was 113,999 units.

Ngannou's speed power was also recorded at 51,064 ft pounds-per-second, which is almost 93 horsepower, that of a family car.

Ngannou has so far lost only three of his 19 fights. Following consecutive defeats to Miocic and Derrick Lewis, the Cameroonian went on to win all of his five fights since.

Twelve of Ngannou's 16 wins have come via knockout, making him one of the most formidable punchers around. Hence, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that he holds the record for the hardest punch ever recorded.

Only time will tell if Ngannou's record will ever be bettered. As of now, it remains to be surpassed and it will be a Herculean task to set a new one.

