The spectator that caused the massive pileup in the Tour de France earlier this week has gone missing amid attempts by race authorities to sue her, according to a fresh report from CBS Sports.

According to other reports in the French newspaper Ouest-France, the unidentified woman – believed to be German - has fled the country on a flight and is currently untraceable.

Not only do the race authorities want to sue the woman, the French police are also on the look out for her, amid reports she could face up to a year in prison, or pay a hefty £13,000 fine!

Tour de France deputy director Pierre Yves-Thoualt told AFP that they plan to sue the woman “so that the minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.”

Footage from the first stage between Brest and Landermau shows the woman stepping out into the road holding a sign up for the cameras, before Germany’s Tony Martin rode into the woman’s arm and sign and lost control of his bike.

Martin fell, and as he was at front of the Peloton, caused a chain reaction with dozens of riders coming off their bikes.

The message on the cardboard sign read ‘granny and grandad’ in German, with the Tour de France consequently tweeting: “For the Tour to be a success, respect the safety of the riders! Don't risk everything for a photo or to get on television!"

This crash was only the first of the day, as later in the stage another multi-bike accident happened.

Four-time TdF winner Chris Froome was among those brought down in the later crash, although hospital scans confirmed he had no breaks or fractures.

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe eventually went on to take victory in the first stage, crossing the finish line with a bloody knee.

After winning the second stage, Dutch rider Matheiu van der Poel has the overall lead after three days, albeit only eight seconds ahead of Alaphilippe in second place.

