Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls still in the hunt to seal deal for 22-year-old midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday's preparations for the 2021/22 campaign are already well underway with manager Darren Moore looking to banish the memories of what was a season to forget for his side in the Championship.

Whereas the Owls boss has yet to make any additions to his squad, he has decided to cut ties with a host of players who ultimately failed to deliver in the second-tier.

With Wednesday set to play League One football later this year, it will be intriguing to see how they will lineup for their opening day clash with Charlton Athletic.

Moore will be hoping that Josh Windass, who has recently been the subject of a great deal of transfer interest, is part of his starting eleven for this fixture.

Considering that the Owls are no longer able to call upon the services of Joey Pelupessy, Adam Reach and Liam Shaw, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they opt to strengthen their midfield options in the coming months.

One of the players who is understood to be on Wednesday's transfer short-list is Dennis Adeniran who is set to officially become a free-agent later this week.

According to The Star, the Owls are still in the hunt to secure the 22-year-old's signature after initially being linked with a move earlier this month.

Whereas Wednesday could face an uphill battle to convince Adeniran to commit to a move to the third-tier due to the fact that he is reportedly attracting interest from the Championship, they will be hoping that Moore's presence may make a difference in this particular approach.

After featuring on 22 occasions in all competitions for Wycombe Wanderers during his loan spell at Adams Park last season, the midfielder was released by his parent-club Everton at the start of June.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup by Wednesday if they are able to seal a deal for Adeniran this summer.

Whilst the midfielder was unable to prevent Wycombe Wanderers from suffering relegation to League One last season, he did illustrate glimpses of his ability in the Championship as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.57.

By dropping down in level to the third-tier, Adeniran may potentially make a considerable amount of progress in terms of his development as he could feature regularly in the heart of Wednesday's midfield.

Providing that the former Fulham man is able to make a positive start to life at Hillsborough, he could emerge as a key player for the Owls during the opening months of the upcoming campaign.

