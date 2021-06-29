Redfall: Trailer revealed by Bethesda

After almost four years of development, Redfall was revealed to the world and was one of the main talking points from E3 2021.

Arkane Studios and Bethesda will be teaming up once more to bring us yet another title into the gaming community. As well as collaborating on Deathloop, it looks like both organisations have been busier than we initially anticipated.

Delays have taken place across the entire industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to which Bethesda have been no exception to the sweeping implications that have occurred as a result.

But announcing a launch date in the summer of 2022 seems realistic at this stage, as the game was part of Xbox's E3 showcase and impressed the vast majority of fans with its well-defined characters, vampire-based storyline and striking graphical aesthetics.

It appears that a vampire swarm has effectively cut the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts off from the rest of society, as well as blocking all available natural sunlight.

Four playable characters have been tasked with eliminating the ghoulish outbreak, all of which come with their own interesting backstories and special abilities to match.

Redfall Trailer

As part of E3 2021, Redfall was illustrated in stunning 4k quality as part of Xbox's showcase.

Produced by Arkane Austin, fans got a glimpse of what they can expect from the all-new horror thriller with an intriguing cinematic trailer that illustrated the personality behind the characters and the vampire-slaying carnage that will be on offer to players.

Via IGN's YouTube channel, here is the footage that was shown during E3:

More trailers will inevitably drop right up until the game's release date, in which case we will provide you with regular updates.

