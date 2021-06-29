Lionel Messi was his usual brilliant self in Argentina's final 2021 Copa America group match.

The 34-year-old scored twice and produced an assist in a comfortable 4-1 win for La Albiceleste to secure passage to the quarter-finals as group winners.

They will play Ecuador in the first knockout round of the tournament, a team yet to win a game thus far.

Messi's first goal involvement of the evening was his assist, the Barcelona superstar delicately chipping the ball into the path of Papu Gomez, who thumped it home on the volley to put Argentina 1-0 up after just six minutes.

Just after the half-hour mark, Messi successfully converted from the penalty spot to put his country 2-0 ahead and in cruise control.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner struck again three minutes before the interval, this time lofting the ball over goalkeeper Carlos Lampe from a brilliant pass by Sergio Aguero.

Bolivia's shot-stopper could only stand and watch as arguably the greatest player in history wheeled away in celebration after netting his 75th international goal.

Messi's brilliant goal vs Bolivia

Lampe clearly knew he'd witnessed a masterclass unfold before his very eyes.

After the game, the Bolivia 'keeper went over to Messi to congratulate him on a wonderful performance and the two shared a lovely moment as they walked down the tunnel.

Messi and Lampe embraced each other, before a final handshake as they parted ways to the join their colleagues in the dressing room.

Messi & Lampe share a lovely moment

You just love to see it.

Messi's latest masterclass on international duty will certainly have the rest of the teams left in this year's Copa America a tad concerned - including host nation Brazil.

The Argentines appear to be finding their mojo under Lionel Scaloni's leadership and with Messi in scintillating form, the sky is the limit for La Albiceleste.

