West Ham transfer latest: Irons want emerging talent who's been learning from Lukaku

The Daily Mail have revealed that West Ham are interested in signing Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano.

What's the latest transfer news on Satriano?

This year's Champions League finalists Manchester City and Chelsea have previously been linked with the 20-year-old, and now a host of Premier League clubs are said to be keen on the promising attacker.

One of those teams is West Ham, who are believed to be tracking Satriano ahead of a potential move for him later this summer.

How did Satriano fare in 2020/21?

The 6 foot 2 Uruguayan flourished in Inter's Primavera side, registering 20 goal involvements in 30 matches across all competitions in 2020/21. This was a big step up on his previous campaign, when he found his game time more limited and managed four goal contributions in just six games.

He is yet to play for Inter's senior team, but he has trained with the squad, and he revealed earlier this year that he appreciates that experience and has been able to learn from two of the best forwards in the division.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Satriano said in February: "The truth is that training with the first team is something that I really enjoy.

"Training with top-level players every day is something very nice, which helps me a lot to improve my game, since I train at a very high intensity and with great players.

"Sharing the pitch with players like Lautaro and Romelu is something very good as today they are the best forwards in Serie A and among the best in the world.

"I always try to look at them, listen to them and try to do all the good things they do on the pitch."

Will Inter be forced to sell Satriano this summer?

Satriano's agent Nick Maytum is very much aware of the interest in his client, but revealed back in April that the young striker is happy at Inter right now.

Speaking to FC Inter News, he said: "It is normal for the most famous clubs in Europe to follow the greatest talents who are showing off in the various championships. It happens everywhere, even at Inter where it is no coincidence that every year they build a winning team.

"But these words of mine must not be misrepresented, nor should we speculate on: Martin in the Nerazzurri is very well, as can be seen from everything I have said to you."

However, Inter are currently struggling with financial issues, which means that they may need to offload some of their players in the current transfer window. With this in mind, if West Ham put forward a suitable offer for Satriano, the Serie A champions could have no choice but to let the emerging talent leave.

Is Satriano ready to make an impact at West Ham?

Given that he is untested at senior level, there may be some who question whether Satriano is ready to make an impact in the Premier League right now.

Yet Satriano has been in the company of one of the best forwards in the world in Lukaku over the past year, and he made the bench for Inter three times back in October, highlighting how he is closing in on making a breakthrough into the senior game.

It seems unlikely that he would be able to come straight in and jump above Michail Antonio in the pecking order, who is 11 years his senior, but he could be a useful option to be brought into the side when Antonio needs to be rested, and this could be just the opportunity that Satriano needs to put what he has learned from Lukaku into practice.

